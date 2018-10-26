4K Invest to recapitalise Adria Airways with EUR10m cash contribution

Adria Airways announced (25-Oct-2018) plans for recapitalisation by shareholder 4K Invest fund with a cash contribution of more than EUR10 million. Adria Airways MD Holger Kowarsch said: "Our plans with the Slovenian airline are long-term and we want the company to grow and develop in the future. We see huge potential in the company, with our priority being to stabilise our operations and restore the trust of our passengers". The carrier almost doubled the number of aircraft in the fleet, hired and trained almost 200 new employees, expanded its network of flights since being acquired by 4K Invest fund in 2016. [more - original PR]