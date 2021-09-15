4AIR launches first interactive sustainable aviation fuel map for business jets

4AIR launched (14-Sep-2021) an interactive map to show private jet owners and operators where to find sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company said SAF can be hard to find due to "limited distribution and fragmented marketing", adding the map is the first aggregator of where a user of private aircraft can find SAF, regardless of the airport, fixed base operator or fuel provider. The map features nearly 20 verified SAF fuel locations with supply points geared towards business aviation. [more - original PR]