3M and Safran partner to verifiably elevate the hygiene of aircraft interiors

3M and Safran Cabin announced (23-Nov-2020) a partnership to combine their technology and cabin design expertise to help restore confidence in travel. 3M will provide its technologies to help design cleaner aircraft cabin interiors under the 'Travel Safe' joint initiative of Safran Interior companies. The goal is to verifiably elevate the hygiene of aircraft interiors. Safran will certify 3M technology that enhances cleaning and protection features of aircraft cabin equipment and provides the capability to mitigate or improve the removal of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. These solutions can be permanently embedded into aircraft interior surfaces during the manufacturing process, or can be applied to upgrade existing interiors. [more - original PR]