Armenia pax up 31% in five months ended May-2017

Armenia's Government reported (09-Jun-2017) passenger numbers increased 31% year-on-year in the five months ended May-2017. Cargo volumes increased 82%. Armenia's General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) is in negotiations with carriers and investors about the launch of cargo services. The GDCA is working to improve the business environment by simplifying the permit application procedures and revising interstate agreements. Talks are also underway on a comprehensive air transport agreement with the EU. [more - original PR]