Russia's Transport Ministry prioritises work on return of VIM Airlines passengers

Russia's Minister of Transport Maksim Sokolov prioritised (28-Sep-2017) the work on the return of VIM Airlines passengers. Mr Sokolov said tourists currently scheduled to return must be accommodated first, with domestic and international scheduled services to be operated simultaneously. Finally passengers scheduled to return on charter services with a departure date in the future must be provided for. Mr Sokolov added Turkey continues to be a priority with 6500 Russian tourists scheduled to return by 28-Sep-2017. Ellinair will operate return Heraklion service for VIM Airlines passengers and Yamal Airlines plans to assist with the operation of services. Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism reported the number of passengers with return tickets currently overseas was reduced from 39,300 to 30,600, as at 25-Sep-2017. [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR - Russian - II] [more - original PR - III]
29-Sep-2017 10:06 AM