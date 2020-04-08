250 organisations demand social and environmental conditions attached to aviation bail-outs

Stay Grounded reported (06-Apr-2020) it joined a coalition of more than 250 other organisations from 25 countries in publishing an open letter directed to governments, urging them to "resist any aviation lobby attempts to rush into unfair bailouts of the industry". The groups, representing a wide range of unions and labour groups, climate and conservation organisations and universities implored governments to "use this moment to embed social and environmental conditions, with proper protection for workers and a planned transition towards climate-just mobility". Specifically, the letter requests governments:

Put people first and bail out workers, not shareholders and executives;

Transform the transport sector in a climate-friendly way, by cutting air travel demand and strengthening low-carbon alternatives like rail travel, as well as by shifting of employment into decent climate jobs;

End aviation's tax exemptions while putting in place a kerosene tax and fair progressive levies on frequent flying. [more - original PR]