2.1bn extra annual pax forecast for Asian aviation market by 2036. 1.2bn for N America: IATA

IATA outlined (24-Oct-2017) forecast regional growth through 2036 as follows:
- Asia Pacific: Routes to, from and within Asia Pacific will see an extra 2.1 billion annual passengers by 2036, for an overall market size of 3.5 billion. Its annual average growth rate of 4.6% will be the third-highest, behind Africa and the Middle East;
- North America: Forecast to grow by 2.3% annually and in 2036 will carry a total of 1.2 billion passengers, an additional 452 million passengers p/a;
- Europe: Forecast to grow at 2.3%, and will add an additional 550 million passengers p/a. The total market will be 1.5 billion passengers;
- Latin America: Forecast to grow by 4.2%, serving a total of 757 million passengers, an additional 421 million passengers annually compared to present levels;
- Middle East: Forecast to grow strongly (5.0%) and will see an extra 322 million passengers p/a on routes to, from and within the region by 2036. The total market size will be 517 million passengers, according to IATA;
- Africa: Forecast grow by 5.9%. By 2036 it will see an extra 274 million passengers a year for a total market of 400 million passengers.