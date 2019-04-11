21 African ministers adopt 'Declaration and Action Plan on Air Transport and Tourism'

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced (28-Mar-2019) 21 African ministers of tourism, transport and aviation approved and adopted the 'Ministerial Declaration and Action Plan on Air Transport and Tourism Development in Africa' at the inaugural Ministerial Conference on Air Transport and Tourism in Africa, which was co-organised by the UNWTO, ICAO and the Government of Cabo Verde. The declaration "outlines the direction that the signing governments will take in order to advance innovative, sustainable solutions to foster the development of air connectivity and seamless travel in the African continent while building a common understanding and response to the business imperatives through strengthened dialogue between the two sectors". The conference hosted 300 participants from 34 states and 29 international organisations. [more - original PR]