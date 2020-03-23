16 regional airlines urge Congress to pass legislation to support airlines
Horizon Air, ExpressJet Airlines, Envoy, Air Wisconsin, Piedmont Airlines, Empire Airlines, Compass Airlines, Trans States Airlines, GoJet, PSA Airlines, Cape Air, Endeavor Air, SkyWest Airlines, Mesa Airlines, Republic Airlines and the Regional Airlines Association addressed (21-Mar-2020) a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leaders McCarthy, McConnell and Schumer, urging Congress to "move expeditiously to pass a bipartisan proposal that includes a combination of worker payroll protection grants and unsecured direct loans or treasury backed loan guarantees", and support for the Essential Air Service programme. The letter noted that two regional airlines "headquartered in the states of Minnesota and Missouri, have announced abrupt liquidation plans", and more are expected to follow if aid is not given. "Regional airlines are not looking for a handout", the letter stated, but are rather looking "to protect the workforce we worked so hard to rebuild", as liquidity is expected to "be exhausted within weeks or months" if travel demand continues to fall. The carriers believe restrictions on stock buybacks, dividend payments and executive compensation to be "sensible" and "appropriate" conditions for those accepting grants and loans, however the letter urged Congress "to carefully balance conditions imposed with the practicality of offering air service, particularly for our nation's smallest communities". [more - original PR]