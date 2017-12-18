Egypt and Russia to resume air services from Feb-2018

Russia's Minister of Transport Maksim Sokolov signed (15-Dec-2017) a cooperation agreement with Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathy. The document establishes the legal basis for work on preparation for the resumption of air services and will come into effect in Jan-2018. Mr Sokolov said the agreement is the first step towards the resumption of air services. Mr Sokolov added service to Cairo could resume from Feb-2018, however noting there is a lot of work ahead. Aeroflot commenced work on the resumption of Cairo service, according to Mr Sokolov (TASS/Izvestia, 15-Dec-2017). [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR - Arabic]