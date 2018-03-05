100,000 seats added through Cape Town Air Access programme since Jan-2018

Wesgro, via its official Twitter account, stated (28-Feb-2018) the Cape Town Air Access programme contributed to growth in capacity to Cape Town of more than 100,000 seats since Jan-2018. Cape Town Air Access added 800,000 inbound seats, 13 new routes and 14 route expansions since Jul-2015 with an estimated ZAR4.8 billion (USD400 million) contribution to direct tourism spend. Wesgro reported the following international passenger growth to Cape Town in 2017: