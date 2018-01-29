Loading
29-Jan-2018 10:42 AM

USITC rules for Bombardier in C Series import case

US International Trade Commission (USITC) determined (26-Jan-2018) the US commercial aircraft industry is not materially injured or threatened with material injury by imports of 100 to 150 seat civil aircraft from Canada, which the US Department of Commerce had determined are subsidsed and sold at less than fair value. All four members of the USITC voted in the negative. As a result of the USITC's negative determinations, no antidumping or countervailing duty orders will be issued. A full report will be published on 02-Mar-2018. The case involved a complaint brought by Boeing against imports of the Bombardier C Series, to fill an order for 75 aircraft placed by Delta Air Lines. [more - original PR]

