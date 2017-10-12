Air India takes delivery of last 787-8, 125th Boeing aircraft

Air India and Boeing marked (11-Oct-2017) delivery of the airline's 125th aircraft from Boeing, also marking the 27th 787-8 for the national carrier. Air India was an original member of the 787 launch group and took delivery of its first 787-8 in 2012. In all, the airline now operates 27 787-8s along with 777-200LR, 777-300ER and 747-400 equipment. Air India chairman and MD Rajiv Bansal stated: "Taking delivery of our 125th Boeing airplane and 27th 787 Dreamliner marks an important day for Air India. The 787 has been integral to our expansion and competiveness, enabling us to open numerous new and nonstop routes and provide our customers with an unrivalled flying experience". [more - original PR]