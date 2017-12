Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (08-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Russian carriers in the 11 months ended Nov-2017, according to preliminary information:

Passenger numbers: 97.5 million, +19.1% year-on-year;

RPKs: 238.9 billion, +20.2%;

Load factor: 83.3%, +1.8pps.

The results exceeded the record of 93.1 million passengers achieved in calendar year 2014. 105 million passengers are expected in 2017. [more - original PR - Russian]