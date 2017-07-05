Japan's MLITT announces regional airport subsidy, support and international tourist promotion scheme

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) selected (04-Jul-2017) 32 regional airports, including Kumamoto Airport, Wakkanai Hokkaido Airport, Niigata Airport, Shizuoka Mount Fuji Airport, Hiroshima International Airport and Asahikawa Airport, for its new tourism promotion and incentive scheme. Under the terms of the scheme, central government operated airports are to reduce landing fees by 50% or more for a period of up to three years. Airports operated by local municipal governments and private corporations are expected to have one third of their landing fees subsidised by the central government. MLITT also plans to subsidise construction of new customs and immigration facilities at 24 regional airports. The scheme is designed to increase international tourist traffic at Japan's regional airports and to encourage foreign tourists to travel from traditionally popular hubs, including Osaka and Tokyo, to secondary cities. The aim of the scheme is to increase foreign visitors and encouraging them to travel beyond major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka. [more - original PR - Japanese I] [more - original PR - Japanese II]