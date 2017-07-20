UAC forecasts demand for aircraft to 2036

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) estimated (19-Jul-2017) global demand for new passenger aircraft with more than 30 seats at 41,800 aircraft in the 20 years to 2036. The total aircraft value is estimated at USD5.7 trillion at 2017 catalogue prices. Details of the outlook are as follows:

Aircraft with 30 seats or more: 2300;

Aircraft with 61 to 120 seats: 11% of total number of aircraft (4600 units) and 5.4% of total estimated value (USD311 billion);

Aircraft with 120 seats or more: 63% of total number of aircraft and 55.5% of total estimated value (USD3 trillion);

Widebody aircraft: 17.8% of total number of aircraft (7450 units) and 39% of total estimated value (USD2.2 trillion);

UAC's Sukhoi SuperJet 100, MC-21, Ilyushin Il-114 and China-Russia long haul, widebody aircraft projects cover each market segment. [more - original PR - Russian]