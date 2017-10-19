Loading
19-Oct-2017 10:23 AM

Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport pax up 24% in nine months ended Sep-2017

Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport reported (18-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights in the nine months ended Sep-2017:

  • Passenger numbers: 12.6 million, +23.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.6 million, +19.5%;
    • International: 5.0 million, +31%;
  • Aircraft movements: 116,456, +17%.

Antaya, Frankfurt, Larnaca, Minsk and Paris were the most popular international destinations. Moscow, Simferopol, Sochi, Yekaterinburg and Kaliningrad were the most popular domestic destinations. 69 carriers operates to 150 destinations in the first nine months of 2017. [more - original PR - Russian]

