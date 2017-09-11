Loading
11-Sep-2017 9:38 AM

Georgia's airports pax up 48% in eight months ended Aug-2017

Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development reported (07-Sep-2017) Georgia's airports handled 2.7 million passengers in the eight months ended Aug-2017, up 47.9% year-on-year. The volume of cargo transported by air increased by 21.2% to 23,182 tons.

Passenger numbers at individual airports in the eight months ended Aug-2017 are as follows:

