Loading
16-Oct-2017 10:16 AM

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport pax up 18% in nine months ended Sep-2017

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (13-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights in the nine months ended Sep-2017:

  • Passenger numbers: 30.3 million, +18.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 13.4 million, +18%;
    • International: 16.8 million, +18.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 227,774, +12.1% year-on-year.

The most popular international destinations during the period were Paris, Tel Aviv, Prague, Beijing and Shanghai. St Petersburg, Simferopol, Sochi, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar were the most popular domestic destinations. [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More