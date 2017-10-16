Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport pax up 18% in nine months ended Sep-2017

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (13-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights in the nine months ended Sep-2017:
- Passenger numbers: 30.3 million, +18.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 13.4 million, +18%;
- International: 16.8 million, +18.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 227,774, +12.1% year-on-year.
The most popular international destinations during the period were Paris, Tel Aviv, Prague, Beijing and Shanghai. St Petersburg, Simferopol, Sochi, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar were the most popular domestic destinations. [more - original PR - Russian]