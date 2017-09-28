VIM Airlines requires state guarantees and release of aircraft to operate return services

VIM Airlines confirmed (27-Sep-2017) it is taking all possible measures to operate return air services. 16,000 passengers currently remain to be transported. The carrier applied for the state guarantees to pay for fuel required to operate return services. VIM Airlines also requires the release of three aircraft from Antalya and the return into service of five to six aircraft. The carrier stated return services can only be operated by the VIM Airlines fleet due to a capacity shortage. VIM Airlines confirmed its AOC remains active. [more - original PR - Russian]