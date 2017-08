Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (16-Aug-2017) Russian and foreign carriers operated the following number of flights in the airspace over Russia in the seven months ended Jul-2017:

Total: 852,820, +7.9%;

Domestic: 411,520, +3.0%; International: 441,300, +12.9%.



Transit flights increased to 159,479, up 6.1% year-on-year. [more - original PR - Russian]