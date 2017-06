Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (13-Jun-2017) Russian and foreign carriers operated the following number of flights in the airspace over Russia in the five months ended May-2017:

Total: 559,400, +7.3%;

Domestic: 271,074, +4.3%; International: 288,326, +10.2%.



Transit flights increased to 109,750, up 4.8% year-on-year. [more - original PR - Russian]