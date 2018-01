Kazakhstan's Ministry for Investments and Development reported (23-Jan-2018) Kazakhstan's carriers increased passenger numbers by 23% year-on-year in 2017, handling the most passengers in 25 years. Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kasymbek attributed the record traffic result to the EXPO 2017 event. Transit traffic increased 30% and cargo volume by 24%. [more - original PR - Kazakh/Russian]