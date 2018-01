Moscow Vnukovo Airport recorded (17-Jan-2018) 18.1 million passengers in 2017, up 30.1% year-on-year and 68,557 tonnes of cargo and mail, up 34.6%.

Traffic highlights in Dec-2017:

Passenger numbers: 1.3 million, +22.4%; Domestic: 944,000, +14.2%; International: 389,300, +48.1%;

Cargo and mail volume: 7721 tonnes.

UTair handled the most passengers in Dec-2017, with a share of 38.3%. [more - original PR - Russian]