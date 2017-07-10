Azimut Airlines takes delivery of first aircraft

Azimut Airlines took (07-Jul-2017) delivery of its first aircraft, a Sukhoi SuperJet 100, at Rostov-on-Don Airport. The aircraft was delivered under a 12 year operational lease contract with State Transport Leasing Company. The carrier plans to deploy the SSJ100 on domestic routes. The carrier is based at Rostov and plans to move to Rostov Platov Airport from Dec-2017. The carrier expects to establish a fleet of 12 SSJ100 aircraft over three years. [more - original PR - Russian]