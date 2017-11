Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport received (03-Nov-2017) Glavgosekspertiza approval for the terminal B construction project. The project was initially approved in Aug-2016. The 109,713sqm terminal is designed to handle 20 million passengers p/a. The terminal will be equipped with an automated baggage handling system, designed to process 4800 units/hr. The terminal will also feature two business and one VIP lounge. [more - original PR - Russian]