Aeroflot net profit up 22% in 2017 under RAS

Aeroflot reported (05-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for 2017, in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):
- Revenue: RUB446,649 million (EUR6790.9 million), +4.4% year-on-year;
- Cost of sales: RUB400,268 million (EUR6085.7 million), +7.7%;
- Gross profit: RUB46,381 million (EUR705.2 million), -17.5%;
- Net profit: RUB28,443 (EUR432.4 million), +21.7%.
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015204 for the 12 months ended Dec-2017. [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR - English]