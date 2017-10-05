Russia's Government issues draft subsidies for provision of services to VIM Airlines

Russia's Government issued (04-Oct-2017) a draft on the provision of subsidies from the federal budget to organisations that lost revenue as a result of the supply of fuel and the provision of airport and ground handling services for VIM Airlines aircraft. Subsidies are to be provided for services provided in the period from 28-Sep-2017 to 15-Oct-2017. An application must be lodged for consideration by the Federal Air Transport Agency by 08-Dec-2017. [more - original PR - Russian]