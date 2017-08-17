Buryatia Republic Government approves establishment of Baikalaviacom

Russia's Buryatia Republic Government approved (15-Aug-2017) the establishment Baikal Aviation Company (Baikalaviacom). The carrier's fleet includes 12 Antonov AN-2 and one Tecnam Р2006Тa aircraft. The carrier operates passenger services from Bagdarin to Varvarinsk, Ust-Dzhilinda and Yakit and plans to launch services from Ulan-Ude to Nizhneangarsk, Taksimo and Irkutsk Oblast. The Buryatia Republic Government will provide support for the carrier. [more - original PR - Russian]