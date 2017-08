Belavia recorded (28-Aug-2017) its two millionth passenger of 2017 on 27-Aug-2017, marking a 24% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers. Belavia director general Anatoliy Gusarov said the carrier was able to reduce airfares by an average of 20% in 2017, as a result of the acquisition of new and economical aircraft. [more - original PR - Russian]