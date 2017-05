S7 Airlines announced (24-May-2017) plans to increase passenger numbers by 13.4% year-on-year in 2017. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier handled 13.1 million in 2016, up 23.7% year-on-year. Load factor is expected to increase from 85.4% in 2016 to 86.8% in 2017. [more - original PR - Russian]