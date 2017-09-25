Loading
Russia's ministries organise funds for 2019 and 2020 aircraft and engine manufacturing programmes

Russia's Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Manturov announced (23-Sep-2017) funds are prepared to finance Ilyushin Il-96-400, Il-114 aircraft, and PD-35 and TV7-117 aircraft engine projects in 2018 and work is progressing to schedule. Mr Manturov added: "And we are now working with Minfin to find funds for 2019 to 2020. Here the matter is not yet completely resolved". Russia's President Vladimir Putin stated: "in 2019 to 2020, they must be financed from the budget. I will reach an agreement regarding the matter with the Minfin". Mr Putin emphasised the importance of developing Rusisa's own regional aircraft and aircraft engines to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. [more - original PR - Russian]

