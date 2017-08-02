Loading
2-Aug-2017 9:58 AM

Aeroflot revenue up 2% in 1H2017 under RAS; net profit down 89%

Aeroflot reported (01-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights in 1H2017, according to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):

  • Revenue: RUB198,186.6 million (EUR3160.7 million), +2.1% year-on-year;
  • Profit (loss) from sales: (RUB10,233.2) million (EUR163.2 million), compared to a loss of RUB1787.7 million (EUR23.0 million) in 1H2016;
  • Net profit: RUB872.0 million (EUR13.9 million), -89.1%;
  • Total assets: RUB213,368.4 million (EUR3402.7 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: RUB71,010.6 million (EUR1132.5 million);
  • Total liabilities: RUB151,945.7 million (EUR2423.2 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015948 for 1H2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.012842 for 1H2016 [more - original PR - Russian]

