Rostov on Don Airport reported (17-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights in 1H2017:

Passenger numbers: 1.2 million, +36% year-on-year; Domestic: 964,000, +24.8%; International: 267,000;

Aircraft movements: 5500, +6.5%.

The airport was served by 13 Russian and eight foreign carriers, operating to 28 destinations in 1H2017. [more - original PR - Russian]