Rostec to establish the largest national supplier of aviation components

Rostec announced (06-Sep-2017) plans to consolidate assets with Dinamika Group for the establishment of a company to develop and manufacture aviation components, subject to approval from the supervisory board of Rostec and the Russian Government. The private-public partnership is expected to expand technological possibilities, attract additional investment and strengthen the position of Russian manufacturers in the global market. The new structure is expected to combine more than 50 scientific and manufacturing companies, working on the development, production and maintenance of aircraft and helicopter parts, avionics, specialised software, simulators and unmanned aerial systems. The company will be established on the basis of Technodinamika holding companies and Dinamika Group companies, which will assume the role of strategic investor. [more - original PR - Russian]