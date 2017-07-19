VIM Airlines signs agreement on lease of 15 MC-21 aircraft

VIM Airlines and Ilyushin Finance Company signed (18-Jul-2017) a MoI on the conditions of an operational lease for 15 MC-21-300 aircraft. The agreement specifies a 12 year lease term, with aircraft deliveries scheduled for 2021 to 2024. The aircraft will be configured with 211 economy class seats and equipped with PW1400 or PD-14 engines. The terms of the lease will be finalised and approved by the end of 2017. [more - original PR - Russian]