Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (09-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights in the five months ended May-2017, according to preliminary information:

Passenger numbers: 35.8 million, +22% year-on-year;

Passenger revenue kilometres: 88,971 million, +25.3%;

Cargo and mail volume: 439,457 tons, +22.1%;

Load factor: 79.3%, +2.7pps. [more - original PR - Russian]