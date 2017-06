Moscow airports handle 7m pax in May-2017, up 21%

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported (27-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for Moscow airports in May-2017:

Moscow Domodedovo Airport : Passenger numbers: 2.6 million, +19.1% year-on-year; Cargo volume: 10,939 tons, +20.6%; Mail volume: 2368 tons, +35.7%.

: Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport : Passenger numbers: 3.2 million, +17.2%; Cargo volume: 24,856 tons, +44.0%; Mail volume: 2956 tons, +40.1%.

: Moscow Vnukovo Airport : Passenger numbers: 1.5 million, +35.8%; Cargo volume: 4443 tons, +67.5%; Mail volume: 759 tons, +43.3%. [more - original PR - Russian]

: