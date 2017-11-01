Aeroflot reports EUR394m net profit in nine months ended Sep-2017

Aeroflot reported (31-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for the nine months ended Sep-2017, in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):

Revenue: RUB340,692.4 million (EUR5261.3 million), +3.8% year-on-year;

Profit from sales: RUB13,418.6 million (EUR207.2 million), -40.0%;

Net profit: RUB25,541.1 million (EUR394.4 million), 40.4%;

Total assets: RUB181,195.0 million (EUR2798.2 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: RUB37.1 million (EUR573.6 million);

Total liabilities: RU89,103.2 million (EUR1376.0 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015443 for nine months ended Sep-2017. [more - original PR - Russian]