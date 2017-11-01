Loading
1-Nov-2017 9:40 AM

Aeroflot reports EUR394m net profit in nine months ended Sep-2017

Aeroflot reported (31-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for the nine months ended Sep-2017, in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):

  • Revenue: RUB340,692.4 million (EUR5261.3 million), +3.8% year-on-year;
  • Profit from sales: RUB13,418.6 million (EUR207.2 million), -40.0%;
  • Net profit: RUB25,541.1 million (EUR394.4 million), 40.4%;
  • Total assets: RUB181,195.0 million (EUR2798.2 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: RUB37.1 million (EUR573.6 million);
  • Total liabilities: RU89,103.2 million (EUR1376.0 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015443 for nine months ended Sep-2017. [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More