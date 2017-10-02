COMAC and UAC name widebody, long haul aircraft CR 929

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) announced (29-Sep-2017) that the long haul widebody aircraft it will jointly develop with United Aircraft Corporation has been officially named CR929. The logo of the operator of the project, China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Co (CRAIC) has also been unveiled. COMAC also announced there will be three versions of the aircraft: CR929-500, CR929-600 and CR929-700. The CR929-600 has 280 seats and a range of 12,000km, which will be the baseline version, with the 230 seat CR929-500 being a shorter version and the 320 seat CR929-700 as a stretch. The project is currently undergoing feasibility research and the joint assessment of this phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2017. It is expected to be roughly seven years before the aircraft's maiden flight, and ten years before its delivery. [more - original PR - Chinese] [more - original PR - Russian]
2-Oct-2017 9:17 AM