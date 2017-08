Novosibirsk Tolmachevo Airport reported (08-Aug-2017) the following traffic highlights in the seven months ended Jul-2017:

Passenger numbers: 2.7 million, +24% year-on-year; Domestic: 1.9 million, +16%; International: 805,160, +47%;

Aircraft movements: 13,726, +16%;

Cargo volume: 15,824 tons, +23%.

The share of transit passengers in the first seven months of 2017 increased 57.4% year-on-year, to 20%. [more - original PR - Russian]