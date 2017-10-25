Rosaviatsiya confirms 20% increase in pax in nine months ended Sep-2017

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) confirmed (24-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for the nine months ended Sep-2017:
- Passenger numbers: 81.0 million, +19.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 48.0 million, +10.4%;
- International: 33.0 million, +36.5%;
- Revenue passenger kilometres: 199,131.4 million, +21.8%;
- Domestic: 88,714.5 million, +9.6%;
- International: 110,416.9 million, +33.8%;
- Cargo and mail volume: 819,106 tons, +19.5%;
- Domestic: 203,562 tons, +7.1%;
- International: 615,544.0, +24.2%. [more - original PR - Russian]