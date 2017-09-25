Loading
25-Sep-2017 10:31 AM

Rosaviatsiya confirms 20% increase in pax in eight months ended Aug-2017

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) confirmed (11-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for the eight months ended Aug-2017:

  • Passenger numbers: 70.3 million, +20.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 41.8 million, +10.9%;
    • International: 28.5 million, +37.2%;
  • Revenue passenger kilometres: 173,119.4 million, +22.6%;
    • Domestic: 76,975.8 million, +10.0%;
    • International: 96,153.6 million, +35.%;
  • Cargo and mail volume: 720,837 tons, +20.1%;

