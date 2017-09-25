Rosaviatsiya confirms 20% increase in pax in eight months ended Aug-2017

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) confirmed (11-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for the eight months ended Aug-2017:
- Passenger numbers: 70.3 million, +20.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 41.8 million, +10.9%;
- International: 28.5 million, +37.2%;
- Revenue passenger kilometres: 173,119.4 million, +22.6%;
- Domestic: 76,975.8 million, +10.0%;
- International: 96,153.6 million, +35.%;
- Cargo and mail volume: 720,837 tons, +20.1%;
- Domestic: 179,521 tons, +8.4%;
- International: 541,316.0, +24.5%.