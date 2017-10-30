Loading
30-Oct-2017 9:56 AM

Aurora pax up 14% in nine months ended Sep-2017

Aurora reported (27-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for the nine months ended Sep-2017:

  • Passenger numbers: 1.2 million, +14% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 892,961, +10%;
    • International: 300,813, +24%;
  • Aircraft movements: 18,616, +32%;
  • Passenger revenue kilometres: 1,840.9 million, +7%;
  • Cargo volume: 5073 tonnes;
  • Passenger load factor: 73%.

Aurora handled 46,398 passengers and 11,990 aircraft movements on socially significant, subsidised routes within Sakhalin Oblast in the nine months ended Sep-2017. [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR - Russian - II]

