Aurora pax up 14% in nine months ended Sep-2017

Aurora reported (27-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for the nine months ended Sep-2017:
- Passenger numbers: 1.2 million, +14% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 892,961, +10%;
- International: 300,813, +24%;
- Aircraft movements: 18,616, +32%;
- Passenger revenue kilometres: 1,840.9 million, +7%;
- Cargo volume: 5073 tonnes;
- Passenger load factor: 73%.
Aurora handled 46,398 passengers and 11,990 aircraft movements on socially significant, subsidised routes within Sakhalin Oblast in the nine months ended Sep-2017. [more - original PR - Russian] [more - original PR - Russian - II]