13-Nov-2017 10:11 AM

Russian carriers' pax up 19% in 10 months ended Oct-2017

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (10-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Russian carriers in the 10 months ended Oct-2017, according to preliminary information:

  • Passenger numbers: 89.9 million, +19% year-on-year;
  • Revenue passenger kilometres: 220.7 billion, +21%.

Individual passenger number highlights in Oct-2017:

