Russian carriers' pax up 19% in 10 months ended Oct-2017

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (10-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Russian carriers in the 10 months ended Oct-2017, according to preliminary information:
- Passenger numbers: 89.9 million, +19% year-on-year;
- Revenue passenger kilometres: 220.7 billion, +21%.
Individual passenger number highlights in Oct-2017:
- Aeroflot: Three million, +12%;
- Rossiya - Russian Airlines: 883,000, +17%;
- S7 Airlines: 874,000, +12%;
- Ural Airlines: 744,000, 35%;
- UTair Aviation: 612,000, +1%. [more - original PR - Russian]