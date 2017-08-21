Azimut Airlines executive director outlines network plans

Azimut Airlines executive director Eduard Teplitskiy confirmed (17-Aug-2017) plans to launch operations from Rostov on Sep-2017. The carrier's fleet currently includes three Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft. Azimut Airlines also holds orders for 12 more aircraft. The carrier plans to launch services from Rostov Platov to Moscow, St Petersburg, Grozny, Kazan, Makhachkala, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Samara, Simferopol, Sochi, Ufa and Yekaterinburg in 2017. By 2021, the carrier will add services to Astrakhan, Chelyabinsk, Gelendzhik, Kaliningrad, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Mineralnye Vody, Prague, Simferopol, Surgut, Tel Aviv, Volgograd and Yerevan. [more - original PR - Russian]
21-Aug-2017 1:00 PM