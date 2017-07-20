UAC and STLC sign agreement on delivery of 50 Il-114 aircraft

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) signed (19-Jul-2017) an agreement of intent on the delivery of up to 50 Ilyushin Il-114-300 aircraft. A preliminary delivery agreement is expected to be finalised by the end of 2017. UAC and STLC plan to discuss the promotion and sale of the aircraft, the key delivery financing, time and payment terms and organise negotiations with carriers. UAC president Yury Slyusar said: "This is a very important stage - determining our strategic partner which will promote and sell these aircraft to carriers". STLC director general Sergey Khramagin said it is important that leasing support measures and expenses for the organisation of the after sales service system are included in the Il-114 programme. [more - original PR - Russian]