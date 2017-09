Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (18-Sep-2017) 436,500 passengers were handled under the regional air services subsidy programme in the eight months ended Aug-2017, up 23% year-on-year. RUB1.9 billion (EUR27.3 million) was spent on the programme in the first eight months of 2017, with 63% of funds provided by the Federal Government. 20 carriers operated 112 subsidised routes in 2017. [more - original PR - Russian].