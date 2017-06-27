Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport EUR2.2bn modernisation to allow airport to handle up to 80m pax

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport announced (26-Jun-2017) infrastructure modernisation will increase passenger capacity to 80 million p/a. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the programme requires investment of RUB150 billion (EUR2.2 billion). A third runway, new passenger terminal, connecting tunnels, and cargo and refuelling complexes will be cimmissioned ahead of FIFA 2018. The airport is expected to increase aircraft movements from 55 to 90 p/hr and passenger numbers to 58 million p/a from 2018. [more - original PR - Russian]