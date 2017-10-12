Russia's Ministry of Transport issues draft on amendments to increase legal protection of passengers

Russia's Ministry of Transport issued (11-Oct-2017) a draft bill on the introduction of amendments to increase the level of legal protection for air transport passengers. The draft was prepared to address the need to regulate the provision of necessary services to passengers at airports in the case of service delays and cancellations, when the carrier cannot provide the required services due to financial difficulties. The Ministry of Transport proposes to charge airfield operators or service organisations with the responsibility in such situations, providing for the opportunity to claim compensation from the carrier. Public discussions are open to 24-Oct-2017. The bill is expected to come into effect in Dec-2017. [more - original PR - Russian]